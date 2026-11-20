Wreaths Across America is asking for the public’s help after securing funding for only half the graves at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, leaving 9,500 veterans’ graves at risk of receiving no wreath.

The organization has just 12 days remaining to reach its fundraising goal.

Community members can sponsor a wreath for $17 by donating online at wreathsacrossamerica.org.

Bonnie Wishner, Wreaths Across America’s location coordinator for the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, noted broader economic challenges such as gas costs.

“I’m a little bit nervous and everything else. I understand the economy and the cost of gas. I understand all of that. But this is my Christmas wish that everyone will get a wreath,” Wishner said.

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