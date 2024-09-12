Local

Here’s how drought conditions will impact fall foliage

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV
PITTSBURGH — Severe Weather Team 11 is keeping a close eye on the drought situation in Pittsburgh.

The situation is only going to get worse the next week and that is already having an impact on our fall foliage due to drought stress, and it could end up being a very muted autumn season.

Meteorologist Scott Harbaugh explains why in the video above.

