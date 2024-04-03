Here’s a look at what’s new at PNC Park for the 2024 season

PITTSBURGH — Opening Day is just around the corner for the Pirates. We went behind the scenes at PNC Park to see what’s new, and all the things fans can expect at the ballpark this season.

From more City Connect apparel to state-of-the-art technology for the players, and of course the food, there’s a lot for fans to get excited about.

“It’s been a busy offseason as it has been over the last few years,” said Pirates President Travis Williams. “It’s been a lot of fun as you can see through the tour today unveiling a lot of these new things. We’re excited about Friday to have it get here and be able to show it off for our fans.”

This offseason, big upgrades were made for the players with the additions of sleep and mental skills rooms. Based on their metrics, the Pirates also added the Trajekt pitching robot- which replicates the exact speed, movement and release point of any pitch from any pitcher in the majors.

But the main thing on everyone’s mind: what about the food this season?

“Hot honey and chicken biscuit sandwich with homemade biscuits homemade chorizo,” executive chef Gabor Kovats said. “Street corn was a huge banger last year. A bacon and waffle sundae, sweet cheese pierogies with powdered sugar.”

That’s just to name a few. Both Williams and Chef Gabor tell us the goal is to be innovative, while also staying true to Pittsburgh’s roots.

“They want to feel that it’s authentic to them,” said Williams. “That it’s authentically Pittsburgh, authentically their types of foods that they like to enjoy so bringing those in from the community, and then also preparing foods with Aramark that resonate with our fans.”

One item that’s already done that? The Renegade Dog. It’s a footlong hot dog topped with pot roast, pierogies and pickles. And it’s taken social media by storm.

“It was fun to come up with it,” said Chef Gabor. “I didn’t know it was going to kind of blow up like this. Super happy about it though, I’m happy that Pittsburgh likes it.”

