Here’s where to see dazzling holiday light displays in the Pittsburgh region

The holiday season is here and dazzling light displays are being installed all across the Pittsburgh area.

Beyond the beloved Light Up Night in Downtown Pittsburgh, there are plenty of beautiful holiday light shows in our region.

We gathered a list of stunning displays that the whole family can enjoy.

KENNYWOOD HOLIDAY LIGHTS

Kennywood is bringing back its award-winning holiday lights display for a 13th year. And, this year, the hallmark holiday event is getting a major expansion with the addition of a new immersive experience featuring several iconic characters from the classic TV special Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

The park’s all-new light show features more than 3 million lights, but there is also plenty more for your family to do. There are also live performances, opportunities to meet Santa, rides and attractions to enjoy and holiday menus.

Holiday Lights runs on select days from Nov. 15 to Jan. 1.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

PHIPPS CONSERVATORY HOLIDAY MAGIC

This beloved seasonal celebration features stunning lights and showcases a wide variety of festive flora.

The theme for Phipp’s light and flower show this year is “enchantment,” and organizers say there are magnificent new displays inside and out.

As you walk through the grounds, you’ll want to scan high and low — as whimsical decorations and shimmering lights will be nestled in everywhere.

The show runs from Nov. 16 through Jan 5. Limited tickets are on sale, click here to purchase them or learn more about the event.

MOON HOLIDAY LIGHTS DRIVE-THRU

This is a free holiday light display at Moon Park made possible through a variety of community sponsors.

The nightly drive-thru show runs from Dec. 7 to Jan. 7. The hours are as follows:

Sunday through Wednesday - dusk until 7:30 p.m.

Thursday through Saturday - dusk until 10:00 p.m.

PITTSBURGH BOTANIC GARDEN DAZZLING NIGHTS

This family-friendly display immerses you in radiant holiday lights.

The awe-inspiring display takes visitors on a journey through different displays across the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden grounds and offers festive bites and drinks.

Organizers say the one-of-a-kind experience has several new features. Those include a 70-foot tunnel of lights, nightly snowfall a forest of lights synchronized to music and more.

The event starts on Nov. 29 and runs through Dec. 31. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Click here to learn more.

MERRY LIGHTS

An annual drive-thru light display that used to be held at the Bulter Fairgrounds is moving to Pittsburgh.

The magical hand-crafted Merry Lights display is moving to 2nd Avenue near the Hot Metal Bridge.

Organizers say this will be the best season yet, with more lights and music.

The show runs from Thanksgiving evening to New Year’s Eve. Click here for tickets.

PITTSBURGH ZOO & AQUARIUM WILD ILLUMINATIONS

The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium takes a unique approach to holiday light displays by adorning the grounds with glowing lanterns.

The zoo says it reimagines the beloved Asian Lantern Festival for the holiday season, adding more than a million twinkling lights to the warm glow of Christmas-themed silk and steel lanterns.

In addition to marvelous lanterns and lights, the zoo will have wintry activities, holiday trees, and a visit from Santa.

Zoo animals will not be visible during the evening hours and select buildings will be closed.

This event runs on select days from Nov. 15 to Jan 12. There are a variety of ticket packages available, click here to learn more.

The zoo also offers a drive-thru experience on two nights, Dec. 2 and Dec. 9. Click here to learn more.

PEARSON PARK’S PARADE OF LIGHTS

A Lawrence County park will have nightly holiday cheer in the form of a drive-thru light display.

The Parade of Lights at Pearson Park runs from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day.

The park will be lit up from 5 p.m. to midnight and music is available on a local radio station for people driving through the display.

ENCHANTED LIGHTS

This spectacular holiday display is family-friendly and dog-friendly.

Enchanted Lights is a one-of-a-kind holiday walk-through event on a 70-acre property in Freedom that features twinkling lights, festive decorations and festive treats.

Kids can visit with Santa and the event allows leashed dogs on select nights.

Enchanted Lights starts on Nov. 29. Proceeds from ticket sales benefit Crisis Center North and Cross Your Paws Dog Rescue.

Click here for more information.

OVERLY’S COUNTRY CHRISTMAS

Volunteers at this Christmas Village in Greensburg have been helping families create holiday memories since the 1950s ′s.

Overly’s is all about old-fashioned Christmas, with grounds reminiscent of the miniature villiage displays that you may have found on grandma’s mantle. The nonprofit’s Christmas Village features holiday treats, Christmas carols, wagon rides, light displays, kids activities, model train displays, opportunities to meet Santa and more.

There is also the option to only drive-thru Overly’s light display.

You can visit Overly’s on select evenings from Nov. 21 to Dec. 30. Click here for payment options and hours.

OGLEBAY FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS

Oglebay in Wheeling, West Virginia, has holiday events for fit for the whole family. But, the key event is the Festival of Lights Drive-Thru Experience.

The dazzling 6-mile display with 100 lighted attractions is lit each night from dust to midnight between Nov. 7 and January 5.

Oglebay suggests a donation of $30 per vehicle.

The resort also has a Winter Carnival full of family-friendly activities, concessions and a holiday-themed drone show.

The resort’s zoo also has a holiday experience featuring a light show and a laser show.

BUTLER FREE HOLIDAY LIGHT DRIVE-THRU

Butler County Parks and Recreation is putting on a free drive-thru light display.

The holiday light celebration is set up at Odd Fellows Loop in Alameda Park.

The lights will be on every night from 6:30-9 p.m. on Nov. 23 through Dec. 25.

Your kids can even drop off a letter to Santa at this light show!

CHRISTMAS LIGHT UP CELEBRATION

Organizers of this show Clinton have been helping create holiday memories since the 1990s.

The beloved drive-thru display is found at Clinton Park from Nov. 23 to Jan 2. You can drive through from 5-10 p.m. nightly, weather permitting.

It costs $10 cash per vehicle to see the display. The proceeds from this event help people in need throughout the greater Pittsburgh area.

LA ROCHE UNIVERSITY & UPMC PASSAVANT FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS

La Roche University and UPMC Passavant are teaming up for a beloved campus tradition of a one-night-only holiday lights display.

The community is invited to La Roche’s campus on Dec. 6 for a free family-friendly holiday celebration that features a craft show, food trucks, carriage rides, activities, fireworks and more.

Click here for more information.

CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK

If you’re in Lawrence County, you can experience a beautifully lit Ewing Park during the holidays.

Christmas in the Park runs from 6-9 p.m. nightly from Nov. 20 to Dec. 23.

