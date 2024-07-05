Here’s why 2 Pittsburgh flights are among the most bumpy in the country

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two routes in and out of Pittsburgh International Airport are among the 10 with the highest average turbulence in North America, according to a ranking by the air-turbulence tracking website Turbli.

The two routes are Charlotte-Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh-Raleigh/Durham, which both connect Pittsburgh with airports in North Carolina. Turbli ranks the 589-mile Charlotte-Pittsburgh route with the second-highest amount of average turbulence for a flight for the entire year of 2023. Only the Nashville-Raleigh/Durham route had a higher incidence of turbulence, according to Turbli data.

Turbli also ranked the 527-mile Pittsburgh-Raleigh route at No. 7 among domestic routes. But none of the routes in North America had anywhere near the turbulence that others around the world do, including the 1,905-mile Santiago, Chile, to Viru Viru International Airport in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia.

