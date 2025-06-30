Heritage Valley Kennedy Hospital officially closes on Monday night

KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Heritage Valley Hospital’s Kennedy Campus will officially close Monday night. During the daytime, the “emergency room” lettering was scraped off from the campus.

Bess Koff says she found out about the impending closure a month ago.

“I wish they hadn’t closed it. They were good there. They take care of you. The emergency room and everything was very helpful,”Koff said.

Heritage Valley officials say the closure comes after a decline in patients at Kennedy, combined with insurance providers covering less.

A hospital spokesman says inpatient behavioral health services and outpatient surgical services have already closed. Monday at 11:59 p.m., the emergency room will go dark.

93-year-old Donald Killmeyer has used the hospital for decades.

“My sons were born here, they’re 67 and 68,” Killmeyer said.

He says it’s the end of an era.

“It’s turned over how many times since my sons were born here. I remember walking up and down the hall smoking a cigarette,” he said.

Killmeyer, who lives at Heritage Valley’s Senior living community right across from the hospital, says he’s not concerned about his quality of care changing.

“Where I’m staying, it’s going to be more of a part of Heritage Valley Health System now than it was before,” he said.

Heritage Valley confirmed the continuation of services for the senior living community, wound care and pain center, Northwest Ambulance and the school of nursing program.

In Kennedy, some services will be offered starting July 7 at the medical building next door, including convenient care and lab draw services. Outpatient Rehab services are currently under development and those needing cardiac rehabilitation can do so at Heritage Valley in Robinson.

The hospital says 75% of the 210 full and part-time workforce at Kennedy have accepted vacant positions at other locations, while the remaining 25% left the organization for other jobs.

