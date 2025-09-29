‘He’s the right fit, at the right time’: Pirates extend manager Don Kelly’s contract

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have extended manager Don Kelly’s contract.

Kelly, the 42nd manager in club history, made his managerial debut with the team back in May after former manager Derek Shelton was fired.

“Donnie has earned the respect of the players, front office, and our fans – and he has certainly earned mine,” said Pirates Chairman Bob Nutting. “Donnie took over the team at a true low point. Since then, we’ve seen meaningful progress, not just in the clubhouse culture, but on the field.”

Nuting says Kelly is more than just a manager, thanks to his connection to the community.

“He is a Pittsburgher; he is part of our community. He’s the right fit, at the right time, and is the right person to lead us forward.”

Kelly said he’s proud to continue leading the Buccos.

“Our clubhouse is full of players who care deeply about each other, about winning, and about representing Pittsburgh the right way,” he said. “I was a Pirates fan first. I know our fans deserve a team that delivers on the field, and it’s on me to make sure we reach that standard.”

Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington says Kelly is trusted by players, but also brings a unique background to the team, which they believe makes him the right leader for the team.

“His background as both a scout and a coach gives him a rare perspective: patience when it’s needed, and an unwavering belief in players’ ability to improve,” Cherington said. “Above all, he values people and winning. His ability to adjust, lead, and do the hard work makes him the right leader.”

Kelly, a Mt. Lebanon graduate, made his MLB debut as a player in 2007 with the Pirates. He played for seven years, then joined the Tigers’ front office before being named first base coach for the Houston Astros in 2018. He returned to Pittsburgh in 2020.

Under Kelly, the Pirates had a 3.59 staff ERA (fourth best in MLB) and a .988 fielding percentage (sixth-best in MLB).

The team finished the season with a 71-91 record (59-65 under Kelly). They had a 44-37 record at PNC Park, including 37-25 under Kelly.

Nutting says the decision to extend Kelly is one of “many steps” the club will make during the off-season to bring winning baseball back to Pittsburgh.

“This season, we fell well short as an organization both on and off the field,” Nutting said. “It has been unacceptable. Our focus must shift to execution, to delivering wins. Results are the only thing that matter. We owe it to our fans, to the city, and to the legacy of this team to get it right.”

The Pirates did not immediately provide details on the length of Kelly’s extension.

