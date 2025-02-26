High school coach, therapist accused of having sexual relationship with student on school property

NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A school therapist and coach is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

North Sewickley Township Police Department filed nearly forty charges against Alaina Marshall, 29.

North Sewickley Township Police Department filed nearly forty charges against Alaina Marshall, 29.

