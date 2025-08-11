High temperatures stay near 90 as humidity increases

PITTSBURGH — It’ll be hot and sunny on Monday afternoon, with highs reaching around 90 degrees. Make sure to stay safe in the heat — stay hydrated and don’t forget sunscreen!

The heat continues Tuesday, and highs again top out around 90 degrees, but the higher humidity will make it feel more like the low to mid-90s. A stray shower or storm is possible late Tuesday afternoon or early evening.

The next best chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms is possible on Wednesday.

