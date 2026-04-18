PITTSBURGH — Despite the comfortable start, today will feel more like summer again as temperatures soar into the low to mid 80s this afternoon. Showers and storms can be expected by the end of the day, with locally damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall the primary threats.

Waves of showers will continue through the night as temperatures fall through the 60s, 50s, and eventually into the low 40s Sunday morning. Highs may not make it out of the 40s for some neighborhoods Sunday afternoon.

High temps early then showers, storms expected by the end of the day Saturday

There can be some spotty showers around throughout the day with even a few flurries Sunday night as lows dip into the 30s. Bring in those outdoor plants as a freeze is on tap Monday and Tuesday morning with widespread temperatures around or below 32 degrees.

We’ll start to warm up quickly toward the middle of next week as a ridge of high pressure builds overhead. Weather for the NFL draft looks fantastic with sunshine and highs pushing back into the low 80s by Friday!

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