High tickets items stolen from UPS truck outside Ross Park Mall

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Several packages full of high-ticket items were stolen out of the back of a UPS truck while deliveries were being made at the Ross Park Mall.

This happened on Wednesday, March 5. Ross Township Police are handling the investigation and say this happened right around lunchtime.

The packages contained items meant for the Apple Store and Gucci.

Coming up on 11 News at 5, what police are looking into as they work to catch the thieves.

