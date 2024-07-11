‘High-value’ guitars stolen from Mt. Lebanon music store, police say

The Mt. Lebanon Police Department is investigating after several guitars were stolen from a music store.

Officers received a report just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, stating three masked people entered Empire Music, 719 Washington Road, and stole at least four high-value guitars. They did not appear to be armed and no one was injured, according to a police report.

The department is reviewing surveillance video. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

