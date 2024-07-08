Local

Highland Park Pool closed due to mechanical issue

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The Highland Park Pool is closed, CitiParks announced.

The organization took to social media to announced the pool closed for a mechanical issue.

The issue is being addressed, with crews working to assess the situation for needed repairs, CitiParks said.

CitiParks will post an update when the pool reopens.

