Highly-experienced offensive lineman considering visit to Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers could soon bolster their new-look offensive line with a highly-experienced veteran.

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, free agent guard Dalton Risner wants to take multiple visits before making a decision on where he wants to play in 2025 and the Steelers are a consideration, along with the Cincinnati Bengals and Seattle Seahawks.

Risner, 30, would be a fantastic addition for Pittsburgh’s depth with 81 career starts under his belt. However, the Bengals and Seahawks have something the Steelers can’t offer: A starting job.

