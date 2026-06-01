Hill Community Development Corp. awarded $1M by state for New Granada Building reno

PITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and DCED Secretary Rick Siger announced on Tuesday that the Shapiro Administration is investing $17.2 million in 56 community projects across Pennsylvania through the Main Street Matters program, an initiative aimed at revitalizing downtowns, supporting small businesses and improving community infrastructures. All told, $4.52 million of the total was pumped into the Pittsburgh region.

In its latest round of funding, Main Street Matters, which is administered by the Department of Community and Economic Development, received more than 220 applications requesting more than $68 million.

“Every community in Pennsylvania, whether rural, suburban or urban, relies on a strong Main Street to support local businesses, create jobs, and bring people together,” Shapiro said. “Main Streets are the beating heart of our communities and that’s why my administration makes their success our priority. By investing in our Main Streets, we’re boosting our economy and ensuring our communities continue to thrive well into the future.”

The funding round was broken into two categories — designated community projects and non-designated community projects.

Just one initiative in Allegheny County was among 18 designated community projects across the state that received a combined $6,195,511. The Hill Community Development Corp. was awarded $1 million to renovate a portion of the historic New Granada Building located in the Hill District in Pittsburgh. The Hill Community Development Corp. proposed to develop a cafe, kitchen, theater and lounge space on the first floor of the New Granada Building.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group