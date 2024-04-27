Local

Hill District community celebrates its culture during event held on August Wilson’s birthday

By WPXI.com News Staff

Hill District community celebrates its culture during event held on August Wilson’s birthday The August Wilson House hosted a block party in honor of their namesake’s birthday on Saturday. (WPXI/WPXI)

PITTSBURGH — The August Wilson House hosted a block party in honor of their namesake’s birthday on Saturday.

Wilson was a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright from Pittsburgh’s Hill District.

To celebrate, there were children’s activities, music, food trucks, and tours of the house.

Organizers say it is important to celebrate the Hill District’s heritage.

“The Hill District has a rich, rich vibrant history. That history was erased at one point. We’re trying to bring everybody back together. There are a lot of organizations, locally here in the Hill District, trying to do the exact same thing,” said Denise Turner with the August Wilson House.

August Wilson died in 2005. He would have turned 79 on Saturday.

