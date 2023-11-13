Hill District homeowners frustrated by neighboring houses in disrepair

PITTSBURGH — Crumbling and abandoned homes are increasingly creating costs and concerns for neighbors on one Hill District block.

Homeowner Stacey Germany told Channel 11 that she feels “upset and neglected” by the continued deterioration of three condemned rowhomes directly next to hers.

The properties, within the 2700 block of Bedford Avenue, have created significant issues for Germany, from rodent and raccoon problems to leaks within her home. She’s spent thousands of dollars on repairs and remediation.

“About two years ago, about 2 o’clock in the morning, I heard this big loud crash, and you could tell it was the ceilings falling in over here,” Germany said. From the rear of the homes, the roof collapse is visible, along with gaping holes from crumbled brick. A front window is smashed out, with overgrown weeds surrounding the houses.

Germany said that she and her neighbors worry about their property values.

“Would you want to move in next door to this, into a new home? No. They need to do something about it. It’s ridiculous.”

Allegheny County property records show that the city sold the homes to The Hill Community Development Corporation (CDC) in 2016 and 2017. Germany told us that she and neighbors have repeatedly reached out to the organization for help, but to no avail.

“They give me empty promises. They won’t come and clean up. They’ll come in the winter and shovel the snow, but I guess that’s a liability issue.”

Channel 11 contacted The Hill CDC. Over the phone, officials explained that the CDC is committed to revitalizing the properties, and has raised a significant amount of money for the project. The Urban Redevelopment Authority had encouraged the CDC to acquire the properties, CDC leaders stated, but the URA and other partnering agencies have since failed to release the funds “promised” and required to complete the work.

The CDC later sent us this official statement:

“The Hill Community Development Corporation (The Hill CDC) has been working diligently for several years to redevelop blighted and vacant properties in the Hill District, with the goal of restoring community vibrancy and creating safe, affordable housing options. At the request of the Urban Redevelopment Authority, the Hill CDC acquired a row of homes on Bedford Avenue that had fallen into disrepair.

Redeveloping these long-neglected properties has faced challenges due to the lack of a centralized land bank in Pittsburgh, which would streamline the title clearance process. Through determined fundraising efforts, the Hill CDC has raised $400,000 toward critical redevelopment work for this redevelopment project. The Hill CDC has also repeatedly appealed to the Urban Redevelopment Authority and Pittsburgh Housing Development Corporation for additional funding and support.

More recently, the Housing Authority and the City of Pittsburgh were awarded over $1 million through the CHOICE Neighborhoods Initiative to invest in the properties in question. However, the awarded funds have yet to be released by the City to allow planning and redevelopment work to commence.

The Hill CDC remains hopeful that with the $50 million in federal funding to be invested in Bedford Avenue through programs like CHOICE, these Hill District residents will finally receive the investment they deserve to transform these vacant homes. The Hill CDC takes seriously the concerns of residents and regularly advocates to and partners with local authorities to strengthen and expand affordable housing in the Hill District. We will continue to advocate for prompt reinvestment into this project to be a reprieve to the homeowners.

Furthermore, the Hill CDC has diligently secured over $400,000 on behalf of Hill District homeowners, which was recently disbursed by the URA via the Lower Hill LERTA Fund. The Hill CDC encourages residents to apply for these funds as they are made available.”

Channel 11 reached out to the URA, The Mayor’s Office, the Chief of Staff for Councilman Daniel Lavelle, and the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh, to ask when the necessary funding will become available to rehabilitate the properties.

At the time this article was published, only a URA spokesperson had responded, stating that they are looking into the matter and will be back in touch.

