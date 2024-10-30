Hill District youth football team raising funds to compete in Florida championship tournament

PITTSBURGH — The Hill District Rebel Termite youth football team was invited to compete in a National Championship tournament in Florida.

The team set up a GoFundMe fundraiser and hopes to raise $8,000 for travel, accommodations and tournament fees.

“The Termites have worked tirelessly throughout the season, demonstrating commitment, teamwork, and a passion for the game. Now, we have the chance to bring that spirit to Florida—and we need your support to make this dream a reality,” their fundraiser reads.

Click here if you’d like to donate.

