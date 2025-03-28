Hillandale Farms, major egg producer with Pittsburgh roots, reportedly sold for $1.1 billion

One of the nation’s largest egg producers, a family owned company with long ties to the Pittsburgh region and philanthropy here, is reportedly being acquired by a European agricultural company.

Hillandale Farms will be acquired by Global Eggs, a Luxembourg-based egg producer, for $1.1 billion, according to Reuters and Financial Times reports Thursday. Reuters cited Ricardo Faria, who is a Brazilian businessman dubbed the “Egg King” who owns Global Eggs, as the source.

There was no immediate confirmation from Hillandale Farms, which is owned by the Bethel family in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company’s headquarters is now in Greensburg.

