Hollywood Theater in Dormont to reopen through end of 2023, renovations begin in 2024

DORMONT — The Hollywood Theater in Dormont will be reopening its doors this fall.

Lawrenceville’s Row House Cinema is planning to reopen the theater on Oct. 1 and have it run programming through the end of the year.

“We’ve been in the independent cinema business for nine years now and we’re thrilled to bring that experience, enthusiasm, and, of course, a little movie magic to a bigger venue in a new neighborhood,” said Row House Cinema owner Brian Mendelssohn. “Dormont is such a cool community and we can’t wait to be a part of the Potomac business district.”

Some programming highlights include an open house, Halloween events, a science fiction film festival and holiday singalongs. There are also several performances of Rocky Horror Picture Show scheduled.

Although the theater is opening for the rest of the year, it plans to close in 2024 for renovations. Those renovations include a new sound system and screen, and upgrades to the lobby and concession area.

