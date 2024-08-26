Home, vehicles in Aliquippa damaged in drive-by shooting

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A home and vehicles were hit by gunfire in Aliquippa on Sunday.

The City of Aliquippa Police Department says officers responded to Owens Street and Davidson Street after getting multiple reports of shots fired around 12:45 p.m.

On scene, they found a home on Owens Street and vehicles hit by bullets.

Police are calling the incident a drive-by shooting. Witnesses reportedly said the shooter or shooters shot through the side window without rolling it down.

The suspect vehicle was later found unoccupied in Valley Terrace and has been towed to an impound lot.

There have been no reports of injuries.

This shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information or who has cameras that caught this incident should contact police by calling 724-775-0880.

