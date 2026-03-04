Homicide charges filed after man found dead underneath trailer behind Pittsburgh grocery store

PITTSBURGH — Homicide charges have been filed after a man was found dead underneath a tractor-trailer behind the Shop ‘n Save in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood.

Police and medics were called to the area of Amanda Street and Wynoka Street in Carrick at 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, the medical examiner was able to identify the victim and determined the cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head.

Officers then went to the victim’s home. Police said that’s when they met Steven Thomas, who police say is the victim’s brother-in-law.

Thomas told police they hadn’t seen the victim since last Friday, and he was taken to police headquarters for questioning.

Police paperwork states that Thomas told investigators that he was arguing with the victim on Friday night, pushed him and caused him to hit the wall and fall to the ground.

Thomas told officers the victim appeared not to be alive and was bleeding from the head, and that he was “scared,” according to the criminal complaint. He told investigators that he put the victim’s body in a duffel bag so “no one could see him dead.”

According to the complaint, Thomas said he then put the victim’s body in the back of a car and underneath the trailer, which was not far from the home.

Thomas is facing several charges, including criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

