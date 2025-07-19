Homicide charge filed day after man’s body was discovered in Fayette County home

A man is facing a homicide charge after a body was found in a Fayette County home.

According to Fayette County Coroner Bob Baker, Allen Lee Newcomer, 60, was found dead in his home on Waltersburg Road in Mellanen Township on Friday afternoon.

On Saturday, Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele announced criminal homicide charges against Ryan Tribble, 29, connected to Newcomer’s death.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

