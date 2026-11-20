WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — The charges filed against the owner of Century III Mall have been withdrawn.

A spokesperson for the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office said the “nuisance had been abated.”

Century III LLC, the company that owned the mall, was indicted in January 2024. Detectives charged the company with causing or risking catastrophe and making a public nuisance.

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The initial charges were filed after incidents of arson and trespassing.

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The mall has since been demolished, with plans for the future of the property brewing.

KDP Development Group and V-Land, both based out of Chicago, agreed to purchase the property in January.

The DA said there is a collaborative effort between those companies and local municipalities, including West Mifflin, Pleasant Hills and Jefferson Hills to decide the best use of the space.

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