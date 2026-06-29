Spaghetti dinner raises funds for local cat rescue group

LATROBE, Pa. — A spaghetti dinner in Latrobe raised funds to help animals in need of a home.

The Whiskers, Winner and Spaghetti Dinner on Saturday benefited the cats at Fisher’s Furry Friends.

Our camera crew arrived early and already saw a strong show of support.

“...We have over 170 baskets that were donated to us by all of our lovely followers and our community businesses,” Fisher’s Furry Friends founder Sharon Fisher said.

If you missed out on the event and still want to help the rescue, you can find all the adoptable cats on PetFinder.com.

You can also find Fisher’s Furry Friends on Facebook and Instagram.

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