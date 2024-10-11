SPEERS, Pa. — A garbage truck dumped a load that was on fire in Washington County Friday.

PHOTOS: Hot garbage: Truck dumps trash on fire in Washington County

The Charleroi Fire Department said crews were called to the entrance of the Speers Industrial Park at 8:22 a.m.

Fire crews worked to put out the blaze and MVCTC crews brought as excavator to help pull the pile of trash apart.

