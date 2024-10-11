Local

Hot garbage: Truck dumps trash on fire in Washington County

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Hot garbage: Truck dumps trash on fire in Washington County Hot garbage: Truck dumps trash on fire in Washington County (Charleroi Fire Department)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

SPEERS, Pa. — A garbage truck dumped a load that was on fire in Washington County Friday.

PHOTOS: Hot garbage: Truck dumps trash on fire in Washington County

The Charleroi Fire Department said crews were called to the entrance of the Speers Industrial Park at 8:22 a.m.

Fire crews worked to put out the blaze and MVCTC crews brought as excavator to help pull the pile of trash apart.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Family of man shot while working security at Lawrenceville bar speaks out
  • 2 local YouTubers facing felony charges after prank on elderly woman
  • Police make major drug bust in Bentleyville, suspected dealer arrested
  • VIDEO: Real estate agent weighs in on 46% property tax increase
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read