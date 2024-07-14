Hot, humid Sunday comes with spotty chances for rain

PITTSBURGH — It’s a little warmer and a touch more humid this morning, with temperatures in the 60s and some near 70 degrees. It will be another hot day, with highs reaching the low to mid-90s, although humidity won’t be oppressive yet.

A shower or storm could develop late in the day, but storm coverage still looks quite spotty. There’s a higher chance for heavy rain or storms late Sunday/Monday morning as a series of weak disturbances moves across the Great Lakes. We could see another round of storms sometime late Monday/early Tuesday.

Heat and humidity will worsen in the days ahead. Heat indices will reach the mid-90s on Monday and possibly approach triple digits on Tuesday as dew points creep closer to 70. It still looks like the highest chance for rain this week will come Wednesday ahead of a cold front that will bring much more comfortable conditions by Thursday.

