Hot temperatures Sunday evening, humid start to Monday

PITTSBURGH — Hot and dry conditions are expected throughout the evening, with temperatures in the 80s persisting until sunset. It will be muggy and very warm overnight, with lows around 70 degrees.

Still hot and very humid Monday as temperatures rise to around 90 degrees with heat index values in the mid-90s. Showers and storms are expected on Monday and Tuesday, with downpours and lightning being the biggest impacts. An isolated severe storm is possible Monday, mainly north of Pittsburgh, that could produce damaging winds.

We will stay very warm, humid and unsettled through the week. Rainfall could be heavy at times and bring flooding concerns to the area.

