Hot weekend ahead with temperatures in 90s; some showers possible Saturday afternoon

By Adis Juklo, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — Get ready for another hot day as temperatures soar near 90 again. Humidity levels won’t get out of control on Saturday, but it will certainly feel toasty under the sun. A pop-up thunderstorm is possible in some parts of our region, but the vast majority of the area won’t see rain today.

A passing mid-level disturbance will bring us a (slightly) higher chance for a shower or storm late Sunday, but nothing that’s drought-busting. Spotty chances for storms continue into early next week as it gets increasingly more humid.

A cold front will bring us our best chance for rain by late Tuesday/Wednesday. Following it, we’ll see a nice drop in temperature and humidity by Thursday.

