House damaged by fire in Jeannette

JEANNETTE, Pa. — Flames damaged a house in Jeannette on Wednesday.

Westmoreland County dispatchers said firefighters were called to the 300 block of Chestnut Street at 12:31 p.m.

Smoke could be seen coming off the roof at the rear of the house when Channel 11 arrived.

The siding had been melted off in some places and a hole was visible alongside the house.

Jeannette firefighters said they originally received calls saying someone was trapped in the house but said everyone got out safely.

A cat was killed in the fire.

Firefighters said there were a lot of contents in the house that made it difficult to fight the flames.

