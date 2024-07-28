Local

House damaged by smoke, flames in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Pa. — A house in Springdale was damaged by flames and smoke on Sunday.

Allegheny County dispatch say emergency crews were called to the 300 block of Murtland Street at 10:25 a.m.

Smoke continued to come off the house hours after the initial call.

There was a hole in the roof of the house and fire appears to have damaged the top part of the inside and outside of the house.

Investigators have not reported any injuries at this time.

Channel 11 has reached out to the Springdale Volunteer Fire Department for more information and is waiting to hear back.

