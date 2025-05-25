House scorched in South Park Township after deck catches on fire

Part of the inside of a house was left scorched after a deck caught on fire in South Park Township.

The Broughton Volunteer Fire Department said firefighters were called to Imperial Drive Saturday morning for reports of a back deck on fire.

They shared photos showing the inside of the house blackened by smoke and flames. The porch was left completely charred.

Firefighters said they were able to get the fire out quickly after arriving.

No injuries were reported.

