Housing authority residents say they’re dealing with growing mold

PITTSBURGH — Residents living within a public housing apartment building contacted Channel 11, claiming they’re facing persistent mold problems and getting no assistance.

“This is no way for people to live,” said Kimberly Manfredo.

Manfredo and her neighbors told Channel 11 that mold has been growing within their apartment buildings at the Mazza Pavilion, operated by Pittsburgh’s Housing Authority, for at least a year. They attribute the issue to water damage sustained following a firefight in 2022.

“The rug is damp since 2022.”

Two residents presented Channel 11 with the results of mold tests that they paid for. Both appear to indicate the presence of various types.

Manfredo also contacted the Allegheny County Health Department. An inspection report, dated February 27, 2024, notes a violation of “mold, mildew or other growth on floor.” As a remedy, it states “remove source of moisture, clean mold/mildew and maintain clean.”

A spokesperson for the Health Department told Channel 11 that there are currently no plans to fine the housing authority or to condemn the building. Rather, cleaning is recommended.

Inside the building, which is located on Brookline Boulevard in Brookline, an electric sign is on display in a common area addressing whether mold causes health problems. It starts by saying “molds are usually not a problem indoors.”

But residents said that they’re concerned for their health, and the health of their pets.

“I don’t want people in the building to be sick,” said resident Valerie Liadis.

Channel 11 reached out to the housing authority for comment on Monday morning.

A few hours later, Liadis told us that someone from the housing authority called her and asked if she had contacted the news.

“He just called me this morning and said, you know, ‘when I tell you it’s going to get done, it’s going to get done.’ I’m like, ‘you’re probably placating me right now.’”

Channel 11 heard back from a spokesperson for the housing authority, Director of Communications Chuck Rohrer, on Monday afternoon.

Rohrer stated that four units were tested for mold in October, and only one tested positive for “heightened levels.” The test results were provided in November, and remediation occurred in December, he said.

As for the building’s sign that addresses mold concerns, Rohrer said that those messages are present and standard within all housing authority communities.

While there is no additional mold testing planned at this time, Rohrer stated that “staff is monitoring the situation constantly and could add on services if there is evidence of mold or any other potential concern to health and/or safety.”

He added that there are plans, however, to replace carpets within the next three weeks.

