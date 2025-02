PITTSBURGH — The HOV lanes on I-279 and I-579 will close overnight.

The closure will start at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday and last through the morning rush hour on Thursday, PennDOT said.

Snow and other inclement weather is expected - causing the closure.

PennDOT said more information will be released when the HOV lanes reopen.

