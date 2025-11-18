How Pittsburgh International Airport has changed over the years

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh International Airport, once a bustling hub for US Air, has transformed many times over the years. The latest change is the airport’s new, $1.7 billion terminal, which officially opened to passengers on Tuesday morning.

The airport, which opened a new terminal in October 1992, was initially designed as a state-of-the-art hub for USAir, featuring an airmall with a hundred shops and restaurants and an underground tram connecting landside to airside.

After US Airways’ bankruptcy, former Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald says passenger numbers dropped from 20 million to 6 million annually.

In its heyday, Pittsburgh International Airport offered direct flights to over 100 cities, but this connectivity diminished significantly when the hub status was lost.

Efforts were made by local officials to reestablish the airport as a hub, but these attempts were unsuccessful.

The airport adapted by welcoming low-cost carriers, providing passengers with more choices and competitive pricing.

Fitzgerald remarked that while the hub allowed for more direct flights, it also meant higher prices due to the monopoly of a single airline.

The airport now focuses on serving the people of Western Pennsylvania, touting improved amenities such as closer parking, speedier security, and faster baggage claim.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group