HUD visits Mon View Heights to inspect property, speak with residents about living conditions

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa — Mon View Heights residents were told HUD would be on their property Tuesday for inspections and to speak with residents. When HUD showed up, the people who live at the complex were surprised.

“I just seen them walking past. I thought, ‘Oh dang, they really coming?’ Because that’s what I thought,” one resident who didn’t want to be identified said.

Those who live there say they’ve been trying to get action taken to improve their horrible living conditions. Residents have been dealing with a sewage smell, black mold and rodents inside of their homes.

“The smell is really bothering, other than the black mold…my youngest. She’s having chest issues and they said it could be attributed to the smell and the black mold in the bathroom,” one resident said.

Two weeks ago, Allegheny County District Attorney Steven Zappala charged Mon View Heights as a nuisance property. After taking a tour, Zappala vowed to change things for the 250 families who call this home.

Last week, residents from Mon View went to the HUD offices downtown where they joined other residents who live in properties also owned by NB Affordable. They were able to speak with the executive director of HUD to get someone from the federal agency to inspect and fix the current issues.

Residents had been told by HUD that representatives would be at Mon View Tuesday for inspections and to meet and talk to residents.

Channel 11 tried to speak with a representative from HUD today, but we were asked to leave the property.

Last week a HUD spokesperson said:

“HUD met with affected residents, and we are working with the owner, management agent, and local authorities to ensure these residents have access to the quality, affordable homes they deserve.”

Residents say they’re praying their conditions improve and that they don’t have to leave their homes.

“I just hope they don’t kick us all out. I don’t have nowhere to go,” one resident said.

HUD is reportedly inspecting those other properties in the Hill District and Homewood on Wednesday and Thursday.

