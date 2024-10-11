Residents of properties owned by NB Affordable seek action from HUD with their living conditions

PITTSBURGH — Residents of properties owned by NB Affordable showed up at the HUD offices downtown to try and speak with HUD’s regional director about their deplorable living conditions.

Channel 11 was there Thursday as fed-up residents walked into the Federal Building in Downtown Pittsburgh trying to get action from HUD.

“We’re paying rent, we’re still paying rent but you have residents that have rodents in their house that have rats and you see this - raccoons - raccoons in your home,” Tina Floyd, who lives in the Hill District, said.

Floyd has lived in her Hill District home for over 30 years and has never experienced anything like her current situation. She and other residents of properties owned by NB Affordable are fed up.

Last week, Allegheny County District Attorney Steven Zappala charged Mon View Heights as a public nuisance after deadly violence and deplorable living conditions came to light. Issues run from black mold and rodents living in their homes and raw sewage literally spilling out into the streets.

Rashelle Heggins of Homewood “To be treated humanely is pretty much the ask and the urgency as if this was someone that you cared about.”

NB Affordable who owns properties in West Mifflin, the Hill District and Homewood - reportedly receives HUD money monthly in addition to residents paying their portion of rent. Zappala said the company receives $233,000 a month for its Mon View Heights property alone. On Friday, Zappala said he had charged the LLC that specifically owns Mon View Heights.

“I know who the owners are, I haven’t indicted them yet, I’ve indicted the company. I’m hopeful that not charging the owners at this point, that they’re going to come to the table and they’re going to do the right thing,” Zappala said.

In the meantime, residents of that property and others vow to keep fighting to get in front of HUD to see what action it plans to take.

Channel 11 spoke with the residents who said that they were able to talk to the regional HUD director who said he would facilitate a meeting with them. Those residents say HUD promised to do site visits starting next week. We did reach out to HUD for comment but did not hear back. We were able to confirm with the District Attorney’s office that the sewage problem at Mon View Heights was fixed.

