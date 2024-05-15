Hudson seeks to add 166-unit Parker apartments in Oakland

PITTSBURGH — Before it’s finished with its first apartment project along Melwood Avenue in Oakland, the Hudson Cos. is already teeing up a companion project next door.

With the framing for The Julian, a ten-story apartment building at 419 Melwood Ave., all but topped off, Hermitage-based Hudson presented its plan for a new 12-story project called The Parker, located right next door to The Julian, during a community meeting of Oakland Planning and Development Corp. on Monday, May 13.

Presentation materials provided by the developer note that The Parker is expected to reach two stories taller than The Julian and total 166 units. It’s expected to be built at 435 and 445 Melwood, now comprising two small warehouse properties, one of which is used by the clothing retailer Steel City.

