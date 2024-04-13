PITTSBURGH — The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosted an event to help young animals.

PHOTOS: Humane Animal Rescue Pittsburgh holds event to prepare for increase in baby animals

The “Wildlife Baby Shower” was held at the organization’s East Side Shelter on Hamilton Avenue on Saturday.

Guests brought gifts from the wildlife center’s wishlist to prepare for its upcoming baby season. Some of those items included sweet potato baby food, unsalted nuts and birdseed.

“It’s wonderful. It has evolved over the years. So, it started out a few years ago in a different way, still a baby shower, and now it’s morphed into this big beautiful event and I really love that the community is showing up for local wildlife,” said the Director of Wildlife Rehab Katie Kefalos.

People who attended the event were able to spend some time with some baby animals, watch turtle races, build crafts and meet with the Pirate Parrot.

HARP has been hosting the baby shower for more than 20 years.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group