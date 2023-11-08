Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosts pet supply distribution

PITTSBURGH — Pets give unconditional love and loyal companionship. But, now more than ever, pet owners are struggling to make ends meet, especially with the holidays right around the corner.

That’s why Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh (HARP) is giving a helping hand. On Wednesday, HARP will host Ellie’s Attic Pet Supply Distribution, giving new or gently used pet supplies to owners facing financial insecurity.

Ellie’s Attic is an offshoot of HARP’s Ellie’s Pet Food Pantry, which through its monthly distributions, provides food to pets in need. Pet owners can get assistance managing a pet’s behavioral needs, information on low-cost veterinary care, spay/neuter services, pet-friendly housing, or other pet services through HARP’s Pet Helpline, at 412-345-0348.

Pet supplies will be distributed at no cost from 10 a.m. until noon at Humane Animal Rescue East Side Campus at 6926 Hamilton Avenue.

