At least 15 people being evaluated by EMS after strong gas odor detected at McCandless nursing home

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — Emergency crews are responding to a nursing home in McCandless for a strong gas odor.

Channel 11 has learned that crews were called to the Vincentian Home in McCandless on Tuesday night after reports of a strong gas odor with people feeling ill.

Once first responders arrived, crews smelled strong odors throughout the area.

At least 15 people are currently being treated by EMS.

This has been declared a mass casualty incident, meaning EMS resources from across Allegheny County are being called to the scene.

Officials are preparing for a large-scale evacuation if necessary.

