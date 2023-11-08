At least 15 people being evaluated by EMS after strong gas odor detected at McCandless nursing home

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — Emergency crews are responding to a nursing home in McCandless for a strong gas odor.

Channel 11 has learned that crews were called to the Vincentian Home in McCandless on Tuesday night after reports of a strong gas odor with people feeling ill.

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene, and we’re working to learn more. Check back for updates on Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.

Once first responders arrived, crews smelled strong odors throughout the area.

At least 15 people are currently being treated by EMS.

This has been declared a mass casualty incident, meaning EMS resources from across Allegheny County are being called to the scene.

Officials are preparing for a large-scale evacuation if necessary.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group