PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh residents and their four-legged family members are getting a helping hand for Thanksgiving.

The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh held its monthly “Ellie’s Pet Pantry” distribution at its North Side shelter on Western Avenue on Wednesday.

The program provides pet food to registered families facing financial hardship.

This month, they also provided 200 Thanksgiving meals for the people who take those pets home.

“It’s a wonderful time to be doing this. It makes us feel good to give back to the community, but it’s also about supporting the animals in the community and the people that care about them,” Dan Cody, HARP’s executive director, said.

HARP says Ellie’s Pet Pantry has already distributed more than 100-thousand pounds of pet food this year.

The Thanksgiving meals were provided by Pipitone.

Anyone in need of assistance in supporting their pets can receive help by calling the Pet Helpline at 412-345-0348.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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