Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh reports increase in dog abandonments

PITTSBURGH — The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh said they are noticing an increase in dogs left abandoned in our area.

HARP said in the last month, five dogs were left outside their facilities after hours.

One dog was pulled from the trunk of a car left behind in the early morning near the East Side shelter.

Less than 24 hours later, their surveillance cameras captured a dog chasing after a vehicle with its leash still trailing behind as it left the shelter parking lot at the same location.

HARP shared a video of two dogs left tied to their doors at their North location in late May.

“These images are heartbreaking,” said Dan Cody, Executive Director. “You can see the confusion in their eyes—the fear, the betrayal. No animal deserves to be discarded like this.”

The shelter is in a tough position because it is already working at 100% capacity and has been working hard to find homes for the dogs it has taken in.

Most of the dogs left at their doors are often unhealthy, malnourished, or suffering from untreated medical conditions.

Cody said it makes it harder to take care of the dogs when they are left behind without a word. He pleads for owners to consider other options.

“When a pet is abandoned, we lose vital information—about their health, their behavior, even their name,” said Cody. “It makes helping them infinitely harder, and more heartbreaking.”

HARP asks any struggling pet owner to use the following resources to help themselves and their animals before turning to abandonment:

Pet Helpline: Free, compassionate guidance on behavior, housing issues, veterinary care, and more. Call 412-345-0348 or email pethelpline@humaneanimalrescue.org

Free, compassionate guidance on behavior, housing issues, veterinary care, and more. Call 412-345-0348 or email pethelpline@humaneanimalrescue.org Ellie’s Pet Pantry: Offers free pet food and basic supplies to families experiencing financial hardship.

Offers free pet food and basic supplies to families experiencing financial hardship. Low-Cost Veterinary Clinics: Accessible care for any pet, regardless of where they were adopted.

Accessible care for any pet, regardless of where they were adopted. Owner Surrender Appointments: Ensure pets are safely and responsibly taken into shelter care. Call 412-345-0348 to schedule.

Meanwhile, HARP is calling on the public to help them, saying the dogs need a place to stay, eat and receive medical care. One way to help with this is by adopting or fostering a dog. Anyone interested in doing so can call 412-345-7300.

“These dogs didn’t give up on their people,” said Cody. “And we won’t give up on them. But we need your help.”

Anyone who cannot take in an animal, but wants to help take care of them, can also make a donation by visiting: Donate - Humane Animal Rescue.

