Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh warns of ‘entirely fabricated’ event

PITTSBURGH — The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh (HARP) has issued an urgent warning about a fake event that’s being advertised in association with them.

HARP said the Humane Hearts Gala: A Night of Compassion and Giving, scheduled for Jan. 11 at HARP’s East Side Shelter, is “entirely fabricated” and has no connection to the animal shelter.

“We want to stress that Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh has not organized, endorsed, or participated in any such event. This misinformation poses a risk to the reputation of our shelter, as well as the well-being of the animals under our care. We take this matter seriously and are actively investigating the source of this misinformation,” HARP said in a release.

If you come across any information about this event, you’re asked to report it to the appropriate social media platforms and authorities.

