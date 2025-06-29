Humidity continues tonight, returns Monday along with scattered showers, storms

PITTSBURGH — It’s very warm this evening and feeling hot early. It’ll be humid tonight with lows around 70 degrees.

We’ll see clouds and sun early Monday, very warm and humid with highs in the mid-80s. Scattered showers and storms will return Monday afternoon and evening. Storms will bring the threat of frequent lightning and heavy rainfall that could produce flooding. A few isolated storms could become severe and produce damaging winds. Scattered showers and storms are expected again Tuesday. Make sure to stay weather aware.

We will get a break from the rain Wednesday, with a chance for a few storms in the area again late Thursday afternoon.

The Fourth of July looks dry with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the mid-80s. It will be a warm summer day, and it won’t be as humid as it will be earlier in the week.

