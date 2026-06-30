Second camera found in WVU hospital restroom, suspended employee sent termination notice

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. — A second camera was found inside a WVU hospital restroom.

On Tuesday, a WVU Hospitals spokesperson told Channel 11 this camera was found by a facilities worker who was unclogging a toilet in a non-public staff restroom at the J.W. Memorial Hospital.

The camera was given to the police.

This marks the second camera found in staff restrooms at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. The first was found on Friday.

That discovery prompted a search of all other restrooms at WVU-affiliated institutions, including Children’s Hospital, the Health Sciences Center and Fairmont Medical Center. That initial search came up empty, a spokesperson said on Monday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Camera found hidden in WVU hospital restroom, employee identified as suspect

The spokesperson said the employee who was initially suspended after being identified as a suspect following an internal investigation received a termination notice on Tuesday.

“We will continue to work with law enforcement and the Monongalia County Prosecutor’s Office as the investigation continues,” a WVU Hospitals spokesperson said.

The suspect’s identity has not been released at this time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group