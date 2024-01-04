Hundreds gather to honor fallen Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — Hundreds gathered to honor fallen Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire at a pair of events Wednesday evening, a year and a day after his death.

First, a plaque was unveiled at the Highlands Community Center in honor of McIntire.

“We felt like it was a good way to honor Chief McIntire in a way that people can see the plaque every time they go to a school event and remember what he did for our community,” Zachary Dunlap said. He served as secretary for the Highlands Class of 2023. It’ll be permanently on display near the entrance.

Later in the evening, hundreds joined together at the Brackenridge Memorial Park for a vigil and service.

“It is hard to believe it’s been a year but I think everyone in the community would agree it’s also been a really long year,” Brackenridge Mayor Lindsay Fraser said. She spoke at the vigil. “It was hugely traumatic. It was tragic. It was sad. We’ve just all carried so much grief and it was shocking.”

Many lit candles, others, like members of Chief McIntire’s family, held blue lights.

“I remember that he was gentle and kind and compassionate in ways that were surprising to find, not only in a police officer, but in a human,” Mayor Fraser said. “I know that I am tougher because of him and the loss over the past year, but I’m also kinder. I take things a bit more slowly and a bit less seriously.”

