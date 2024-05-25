Local

Hundreds of power outages reported during severe thunderstorms in Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Hundreds of people are without power as thunderstorms roll through the Western Pennsylvania area.

As of 3:40 p.m., Duquesne Light Company reported that 1,262 of their customers had lost power. Some areas with the largest power outages were:

  • Baden - 168 outages
  • Economy - 32 outages
  • Fox Chapel - 280 outages
  • Ross Township - 693 outages
  • West Mifflin - 16 outages
  • Whitaker - 24 outages

As of 3:55 p.m., Penn Power was also reporting outages.

In Washington County, 173 Penn Power customers were without power.

