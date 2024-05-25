Hundreds of power outages reported during severe thunderstorms in Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Hundreds of people are without power as thunderstorms roll through the Western Pennsylvania area.

>>> LIVE UPDATES: Strong storms moving through Pittsburgh region Saturday afternoon

As of 3:40 p.m., Duquesne Light Company reported that 1,262 of their customers had lost power. Some areas with the largest power outages were:

Baden - 168 outages

Economy - 32 outages

Fox Chapel - 280 outages

Ross Township - 693 outages

West Mifflin - 16 outages

Whitaker - 24 outages

Click here to report a power outage to Duquesne Light Company.

As of 3:55 p.m., Penn Power was also reporting outages.

In Washington County, 173 Penn Power customers were without power.

Click here to report a power outage to West Penn Power.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group