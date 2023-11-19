Hundreds receive free Thanksgiving meal at Connellsville Eagle Hall

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — Hundreds of people got to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal a few days early in Connellsville.

Meals were given out at a free community event held at the Connellsville Eagles Hall.

Visitors ate traditional turkey dinners.

The meal distribution has become a bit of a tradition that has been going on for several years.

“About five years ago we started having a free Thanksgiving dinner for the community,” said Ida Baysinger. “There’s a lot of homeless in our community. We’ve noticed more over the years.

At least 200 people stopped in to have a meal.

Organizers say leftover food is delivered to police and medics who are on duty.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group