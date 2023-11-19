Local

Hundreds receive free Thanksgiving meal at Connellsville Eagle Hall

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

Hundreds receive free Thanksgiving meal at Connellsville Eagle Hall Hundreds of people got to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal a few days early in Connellsville. (WPXI/WPXI)

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — Hundreds of people got to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal a few days early in Connellsville.

Meals were given out at a free community event held at the Connellsville Eagles Hall.

Visitors ate traditional turkey dinners.

The meal distribution has become a bit of a tradition that has been going on for several years.

“About five years ago we started having a free Thanksgiving dinner for the community,” said Ida Baysinger. “There’s a lot of homeless in our community. We’ve noticed more over the years.

At least 200 people stopped in to have a meal.

Organizers say leftover food is delivered to police and medics who are on duty.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Light Up Night 2023: Your complete guide to kicking off the holiday season in Pittsburgh
  • Man killed in Aliquippa house fire
  • New Hampshire hospital shooting: Victim identified as former police chief
  • VIDEO: 7-year-old girl who survived cancer will flip switch on PPG Place tree during Light Up Night
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Purdue

    Most Read