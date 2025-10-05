Hundreds take on step challenge benefiting a Pittsburgh neighborhood.

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburghers stepped up to a challenge on Saturday to help support their neighbors.

Hundreds of people came out for the Fineview Citizens Council’s 30th Annual Step Challenge. It’s a unique race that highlights the city’s hilly landscape as people climb over 1,600 steps across 12 public staircases.

Around 200 people took on the challenge to help raise money for the community.

“We use some of the money to support the council, but we also try to maintain the steps, and we have a community garden that we maintain, and we do events,” Diann Malcom said.

Organizers say it’s important for them to raise money because Fineview has no businesses, only homes, while still having properties to maintain and residents to support.

